Salma Hayek is all tied up!

The actress, 50, shared a photo Tuesday of a female friend fastening her into a black corset. And Hayek had a specific reason for her undergarment choice.

“When you love #food as much as I do you better learn to suck it in,” she jokingly captioned the Instagram shot.

The Beatriz at Dinner star has another trick for slimming her physique: juicing. Hayek cofounded Juice Generation’s Cooler Cleanse in 2010 and added to the company’s offerings last month with her Blend It Yourself subscription service of DIY smoothies. She’s even got daughter Valentina, 8, hooked on one of her beloved blends.

“Carrots and apples give you a super boost of vitamin A and antioxidants,” Hayek, who has been juicing for over 20 years, told PEOPLE. “My daughter loves this juice!”

The Mexico native hasn’t only aligned herself with health brands when it comes to food. In 2012, she appeared in a Burger King commercial, albeit to promote the fast food restaurant’s new garden fresh salads and wraps.