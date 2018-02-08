Salma Hayek Says She 'Felt Ashamed' for Not Telling Her Harvey Weinstein Story Sooner

Salma Hayek wishes she would have spoken about her alleged experience with Harvey Weinstein sooner.

The actress took part in Oprah Winfrey‘s special live taping of her podcast SuperSoul Conversations on Wednesday, where she opened up about coming forward with allegations against Weinstein in December. Hayek said she now regrets not participating in the original New York Times piece, published in October, that alleged decades of sexual harassment against the former mogul.

“[The Times] contacted me to be a part of the first story and already by this contact, there was all this turmoil and I started crying when they asked and I ended up not doing it,” she told Winfrey. “And then I felt ashamed that I was a coward. I was supporting women for two decades, and then I was a coward.”

She continued, “When the information about Harvey came out, I was ashamed I didn’t say anything. But I felt like my pain was so small compared to all the other stories.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In her emotional op-ed in the New York Times, Hayek, 51, recounted her alleged experiences with Weinstein through the course of the making of the 2002 Miramax Frida Kahlo biopic Frida — claiming, among other things, that he had once threatened to kill her when she refused his advances.

Hayek said Weinstein demanded the actress to do a sex scene with another woman with full-frontal nudity, which she said led to her having a “nervous breakdown” on set. Hayek also included a list of sexual advances she claims Weinstein made against her over the course of filming.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Weinstein previously denied “all of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma” — though the movie mogul admitted to “boorish behavior.” Addressing a slew of claims levied against him by Hayek, Weinstein said he had to fight to cast Hayek as the lead Frida over Jennifer Lopez, and said any tension on set helped make the film better.

J. Vespa/WireImage

“All of the sexual allegations as portrayed by Salma are not accurate and others who witnessed the events have a different account of what transpired,” said Weinstein in the statement.

Hayek and Winfrey taped the podcast in New York City at the historic Apollo Theater. The evening focused around one-on-one conversations with thought leaders and modern-day influencers as they discussed the current climate in our culture.

The mogul also sat down with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jordan Peele and Yara Shahidi.

The special will air on OWN Tuesday, February 27 at 10 p.m.