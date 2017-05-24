Salma Hayek Tears Up for Manchester Victims as She Reveals Ariana Grande is Her Daughter’s Favorite Singer

As a mother, Salma Hayek is still processing the Manchester Arena attack that left 22 people dead and several others injured on Monday night.

The 50-year-old actress spoke at a Q&A session for Variety at the Cannes Film Festival and when she was asked if she had a message for young girls who were left in fear after the attacks.

Hayek, whose daughter Valentina is 9, shook her head and said no.

“No, because I’m not sure what to feel today, and I’m terrified and I don’t know what to say to my daughter,” she revealed. “And I’m not going to pretend that I’m sorted out, that I’m very smart about it, because I’m still emotionally impacted.”

“And my daughter… Ariana Grande is her favorite singer,” she continued. “If it was in London, this concert, my daughter would have been in that concert. It’s her favorite singer. My daughter’s 9. She would have bene there, with or without me.”

Hayek admitted that having a young daughter was the reason she had not slept in the aftermath of the attack.

“So, do I have a message? No, I haven’t processed it. I’m not going to fake something. I’m opinionated when I know what I’m talking about. I don’t even know where to begin here.”

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more were injured after an explosion rocked Manchester Arena in the U.K. just as Ariana Grande was finishing a concert there.

The suspected bomber was among the dead, according to police.

The attendees — including many children, teens and young adults, and their accompanying parents — were sent scrambling in the blast, and eyewitnesses described to PEOPLE a scene of chaos and fear.

A few victims were children, including 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, 18-year-old Georgina Callander and 26-year-old John Atkinson.