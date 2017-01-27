The Biggest SAG Award Surprises and Snubs – Ever

AMY POEHLER'S PARKS AND REC SNUB

During her final year of eligability, fans of her NBC comedy Parks and Recreation hoped Amy Poehler would take home an award for her iconic role as Leslie Knope. To their disappointment, the actress went home empty-handed, making her 0-3 for SAG award nominations.

