The Biggest SAG Award Surprises and Snubs – Ever
Much like the nominated movies and series themselves, award shows are rarely without drama
AMY POEHLER'S PARKS AND REC SNUB
During her final year of eligability, fans of her NBC comedy Parks and Recreation hoped Amy Poehler would take home an award for her iconic role as Leslie Knope. To their disappointment, the actress went home empty-handed, making her 0-3 for SAG award nominations.
LUPITA NYONG'O MAKES A BIG SPLASH
At the 2014 SAG Awards, Nyong'o won best supporting actress for her performance in 12 Years a Slave, which was her first feature film ever. In an emotional acceptance speech, she thanked director Steve McQueen “for taking a flashlight and shining it underneath the floorboards of this nation and reminding us what it is we stand on.”
AMERICAN HUSTLE CONTINUES ITS SWEEP
That same year, American Hustle took home the top prize for best cast, beating out powerful performances in 12 Years a Slave.
NO CIGAR FOR DON DRAPER
Despite having won two SAG awards as a member of the Mad Men cast, Jon Hamm never won an individual trophy for his portrayal of Don Draper. His final year being nominated for the role was 2016, and ultimately House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey took home the best actor prize for the second year in a row.
ARGO'S SURPRISE WIN
In 2013, Ben Affleck's spy thriller Argo won the SAG Awards' top prize, surprising many due to the fact that the Affleck had not been nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards. The film beat out Silver Linings Playbook and Lincoln.
SELMA IS SNUBBED
In 2014, the highly praised film (and best picture frontrunner) based on the dangerous campaign to earn equal voting rights wasn't even nominated for a SAG award. Even more surprising, the only Oscar the film won was for Best Song.
UZO ADUBA IS UNSTOPPABLE
The Orange Is the New Black star beat out veteran award show favorites like Edie Falco, Amy Poehler and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to win best performance by an actress in a comedy series in 2014. (She took home the prize in 2015, too.)
MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY NEVER WINS FOR TRUE DETECTIVE
The actor failed to win any awards for his acclaimed performance. (Like Hamm, he was foiled by Kevin Spacey at the 2016 SAG Awards.)
