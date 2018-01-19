The Screen Actors Guild Awards are right around the corner (literally — the award show’s happening on Sunday) and while chances are that you haven’t managed to see all of the movies and television series that have been nominated for awards this year, don’t worry — there’s still time before the Kristen Bell-hosted event starts.
We’ve put together a list of this year’s honorees — from movies like Get Out and The Big Sick to buzzy TV shows like The Crown and VEEP — with all the information you need to watch them from the comfort of your own home ahead of the big night.
So microwave yourself a bag of popcorn, put up your feet, and read on to find out how you can stream all the 2018 SAG Awards nominees.
The Big Sick
Nominated for:
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role — Holly Hunter
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Watch it on:
Youtube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video, Amazon Prime
Get Out
Nominated for:
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role — Daniel Kaluuya
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Watch it on
HBO, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video
Mudbound
Nominated for:
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role — Mary J. Blige
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
Watch it on:
Netflix
The Crown
Nominated for:
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series — Claire Foy
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Watch it on:
Netflix
Game of Thrones
Nominated for:
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series — Peter Dinklage
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
Watch it on:
HBO
The Handmaid’s Tale
Nominated for:
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series — Elisabeth Moss
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Watch it on:
Hulu
Stranger Things
Nominated for:
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series— David Harbour
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series — Millie Bobby Brown
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
Watch it on:
Netflix
This Is Us
Nominated for:
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series — Sterling K Brown
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
black-ish
Nominated for:
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series — Anthony Anderson
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Watch it on:
Hulu, the ABC app
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Nominated for:
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series — Larry David
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Watch it on:
HBO
GLOW
Nominated for:
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series — Alison Brie
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series — Marc Maron
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
Where to watch:
Netflix
Orange is the New Black
Nominated for:
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series — Uzo Aduba
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Watch it on:
Netflix
Veep
Nominated for:
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series — Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
Watch it on:
HBO
The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.