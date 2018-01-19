The Screen Actors Guild Awards are right around the corner (literally — the award show’s happening on Sunday) and while chances are that you haven’t managed to see all of the movies and television series that have been nominated for awards this year, don’t worry — there’s still time before the Kristen Bell-hosted event starts.

We’ve put together a list of this year’s honorees — from movies like Get Out and The Big Sick to buzzy TV shows like The Crown and VEEP — with all the information you need to watch them from the comfort of your own home ahead of the big night.

So microwave yourself a bag of popcorn, put up your feet, and read on to find out how you can stream all the 2018 SAG Awards nominees.

Check out the full list of 2018 SAG Awards nominees here!

RELATED: 9 Things You Never Knew About the 2018 SAG Award Nominees

Nicole Rivelli/Lionsgate

The Big Sick

Nominated for:

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role — Holly Hunter

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Watch it on:

Youtube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video, Amazon Prime

Get Out

Nominated for:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role — Daniel Kaluuya

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Watch it on

HBO, YouTube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Video

Mudbound

Nominated for:

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role — Mary J. Blige

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

Watch it on:

Netflix

Mary J. Blige Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

The Crown

Nominated for:

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series — Claire Foy

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Watch it on:

Netflix

Game of Thrones

Nominated for:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series — Peter Dinklage

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

Watch it on:

HBO

The Handmaid’s Tale

Nominated for:

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series — Elisabeth Moss

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Watch it on:

Hulu

Elisabeth Moss (left) and Alexis Bledel Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

Stranger Things

Nominated for:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series— David Harbour

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series — Millie Bobby Brown

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

Watch it on:

Netflix

This Is Us

Nominated for:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series — Sterling K Brown

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Watch it on:

Hulu, NBC

black-ish

Nominated for:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series — Anthony Anderson

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Watch it on:

Hulu, the ABC app

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Nominated for:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series — Larry David

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Watch it on:

HBO

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” For SAG Hosting Duties

GLOW

Nominated for:

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series — Alison Brie

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series — Marc Maron

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

Where to watch:

Netflix

Orange is the New Black

Nominated for:

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series — Uzo Aduba

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Watch it on:

Netflix

Veep

Nominated for:

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series — Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

Watch it on:

HBO

Tony Hale (left) and Julie Louis-Dreyfus Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.