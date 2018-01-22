Timothée Chalamet Shares Sweet Throwback Photo of His Mother as His SAG Awards Date 5 Years Ago

Timothée Chalamet is ending his night with a throwback to the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 22, shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram when he took his mother, Nicole Fender, to his first SAG Awards — who was his date again at the 2018 SAG Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night.

“Same date, 5 years later : THE QUEEN #sagawards,” he captioned the photo.

Chalamet couldn’t help but tease his mother for giving him a last name that is hard to pronounce for some (Fender married Chalamet’s father Marc Chalamet).

“So thank you for that because no one has ever gotten it right ever,” he joked on The PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show.

Chalamet was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance as Elio in Call Me By Your Name.

Chalamet recently made headlines for pledging to donate his entire salary from his upcoming Woody Allen film to three organizations, as the director faces fallout regarding allegations of sexual abuse by his daughter.

His fellow costar in the film, Rebecca Hall, pledged to donate her salary to Time’s Up and it seemed like Chalamet was following in her footsteps as he revealed the same pledge in an Instagram post on Monday.

“This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things; it has been a thrilling and, at times, enlightening education,” he wrote. “I have, to this point, chosen projects from the perspective of a young actor trying to walk in the footsteps of more seasoned actors I admire.”

He continued, “But I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job — that has become much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality and above all, silence.”

Adding, “I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN. I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.