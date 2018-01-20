What Time Do the 2018 SAG Awards Start?

Awards season is picking up steam!

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are just around the corner, and all the major players will once again be competing for a coveted Actor statuette. The awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Jan. 21.

The winners of the statuettes (commonly called “the Actor”) are chosen by card-carrying members of the Screen Actors Guild — meaning that recognition comes from the winners’ peers in the industry.

And this year the SAG Awards are making history by having their first-ever host — none other than Kristen Bell.

During an interview with PEOPLE Now, Bell revealed how husband Dax Shepard had been helping her prepare for the big night. “He doesn’t really give out pointers or advice so much as he gives out unending support, which is very nice,” the 37-year-old explained.

She also added that living with a writer is “very helpful” because “you can sort of whisper things in their ear as they’re falling asleep.”

“I’m like, ‘Is this funny?’ ”

On Thursday, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the names of several presenters for the award show, including Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran.

The SAG Awards will be honoring outstanding performances in both film and TV. This year Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri leads all film contenders with four nods, while Lady Bird follows close behind with three nominations. The two films will vie for the award for outstanding ensemble, along with The Big Sick, Get Out and Netflix’s Mudbound.

On the TV side, three shows share the honor of most-nominated, with HBO’s Big Little Lies, and Netflix’s Stranger Things and GLOW each scoring three nominations.

Additionally, actor Morgan Freeman is set to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award for his distinguished body of work.

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 21 at 8 pm ET. PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s official livestream will air on PeopleTV, available on your favorite streaming device, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.