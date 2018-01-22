Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet Bond Over Their Tough-to-Pronounce Names

Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan have two important things in common: they’re both nominees at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and they both have unique — and hard-to-pronounce — names.

The duo hit the red carpet together before Sunday’s award show, and E! News host Giuliana Rancic had to ask Ronan, 23, about whether people had gotten better about pronouncing the Irish star’s moniker.

“I feel the word has been spread enough this season,” said the actress, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her role in Ladybird, which Chalamet also stars in.

“Timmy knows how to pronounce it!” she added.

“We’re in the same boat,” he said. “I hear [my name] butchered a lot, too. I get ‘Chairmont,’ weirdly.”

“I got ‘Shelly’ once,” said Ronan. “I was like, ‘That’s a different name!’ ”

Chalamet also told Rancic he’s “going to try not to geek out tonight” with so many of his acting heroes in the room — but the 22-year-old is generating major buzz himself for his role in Call Me By Your Name, which scored him a nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.