Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb's Secret to a Long-Lasting Relationship in Hollywood: 'Good Sex!'

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb are sharing their secret to a happy — and long-lasting — relationship in Hollywood.

The couple of over 10 years hit the red carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, and when E! News host Giuliana Rancic asked how they kept their romance alive and well, they had some choice answers.

“Communication,” said Rockwell, 49.

“Good sex!” chimed in Bibb, 43.

“Communication and good sex,” he corrected himself.

“And a healthy sense of humor!” she added.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night and watch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s official live red carpet show on Twitter or your favorite streaming devices.

RELATED VIDEO: SAG Awards 2018 — Get Out, The Big Sick and Big Little Lies Score Nominations

Rockwell is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He won the Golden Globe for his performance in the film earlier this month.

“I could have strangled him,” said Bibb of her reaction to his big win. “I hugged him so hard. I was crying, I was all of it. I just didn’t expect them to say his name! It’s so long coming for Sam, so it’s really special to be here. … I hope the same thing happens tonight.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

“I’ll freak out if you don’t win,” she continued, turning to face Rockwell. “I’ll punch every actor in the face!”

“Don’t do that,” he said with a laugh.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. Catch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s live red carpet show starting at 5:30 p.m. on PeopleTV — found on your favorite streaming devices.