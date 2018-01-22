Rosanna Arquette had a powerful moment on stage at the 2018 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

The actress, 58, appeared on stage to present the award for supporting actress in a limited television series when her fellow presenter Marisa Tomei thanked her for being a silence breaker in the #MeToo movement.

Arquette took the opportunity to shine a light on the other women and men who have broken their silence on sexual harassment in Hollywood, leading to other movements like Time’s Up.

“We are honored to be part of this supportive creative community and we are inspired that so many powerful voices aren’t silenced by the fear of retaliation. We can control our own destiny.”

She continued, “And here supporting many women. Asia Argento. Annabella Sciorra. Daryl Hannah, Ashley Judd. Mira Sorvino. So many. Anthony Rap. Olivia Munn.”

Anthony Rapp later took to his Twitter to thank Tomei for including him in Arquette’s acknowledgements.

“Thank you marisatomei for your kind words and acknowledgment,” he said. “I wish you and everyone involved in this movement strength and courage. All the very best wishes to you.”

Arquette was one of over 60 women who came forward with allegations against former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The initial allegations led to a reckoning in Hollywood as other powerful men like Kevin Spacey and former Amazon studio exec Roy Price.

In her own account, Arquette said that her encounter with Weinstein happened in the early ’90s, when she was meant to meet the producer at the Beverly Hills Hotel to pick up a film script.

Once at the famed hotel, Arquette was directed to Weinstein’s room — where he allegedly greeted her in a bathrobe. Then, Arquette claimed, Weinstein said he needed a neck massage. “Then he grabbed my hand,” she said, explaining that she yanked it away after he placed it on his neck. But then, Weinstein allegedly grabbed it again and pulled it toward his visible and erect penis.

Arquette resisted, she told the New Yorker, reportedly telling the producer, “I will never do that.”

She claimed that in response, Weinstein told her she was making a mistake — after which, she fled the room.

“He made things very difficult for me for years,” she said, noting that she only appeared in one Weinstein film — Pulp Fiction — after the incident. Arquette, now 58, added that she didn’t speak out because of Weinstein’s alleged reputation for payback. “He’s going to be working very hard to track people down and silence people. To hurt people. That’s what he does.”

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.