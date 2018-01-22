Three Billboards Top Winner of the Night with SAG Award for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

The cast of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri took home the big prize for film at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Presented by Oscar winners Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong’o, actress Frances McDormand accepted the outstanding cast in a motion picture honor on behalf of the cast, just minutes after accepting the best actress award for her role in the film.

“All we kids of Ebbing, Missouri, would like to thank our papas, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Ben Davis our cinematographer, and Gregory, our editor. You made us what we are,” McDormand said. “Our mamas, Mama Dixon, Sandy Martin! And our casting director, Sarah Finn. And our godparents, Fox Searchlight and Film4.”

During Sunday evening’s ceremony, the movie picked up three out of its four nominations, including outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for McDormand and outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Sam Rockwell.

The winner came out on top in a category full of stellar ensemble performances. The Big Sick earned a surprise nomination after getting shut out of the Golden Globe Awards, while Get Out, Netflix’s Mudbound and Lady Bird rounded out the list.

Since the SAGs recognizes movies with a larger ensemble, other Oscar hopefuls like Call Me By Your Name, I, Tonya and The Shape of Water didn’t make the nominees list.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.