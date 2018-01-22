Olivia Munn Says She Met Oprah Winfrey in the Bathroom During a Full Moon

Olivia Munn may be a celebrity in her own right, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get starstruck.

The 37-year-old Newsroom actress walked the red carpet at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday, gushing to E! News during their pre-show about the time she met Oprah Winfrey.

It all went down in the bathroom at the Soho House.

“She was coming out of the stall,” Munn recalled of the 63-year-old talk show host. “At the Soho House, there’s a window and not mirrors. And I see her in the reflection so I’m washing my hands not saying anything.”

It was Winfrey who finally broke the silence in the room: ” ‘Oh, it’s a full moon,’ ” Munn remembered Winfrey saying.

Scrambling for something to say in return, Munn told Winfrey, “I saw! You know what, in full moons they say crazy things happen and all my friends are breaking up.”

That’s when Winfrey threw some Grade-A shade. “No, it’s not a full moon — your friends are just breaking up,” Munn recalled her saying.

The exchange had Munn laughing. “I was like, ‘I love you,’ ” Munn said, explaining that Winfrey then walked out of the bathroom.

Munn will be one of the presenters for this year’s awards.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.