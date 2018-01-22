Niecy Nash Asks Olivia Munn if She Can Call Out Sterling K. Brown as Winner 'Cause He's Black'

Niecy Nash has claims to Sterling K. Brown at the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards.

The Claws actress hilariously called getting to announce his name as the winner in the supporting actor in a television series category. And when co-presenter Olivia Munn asked why, the actress had a great answer.

“Because he’s black,” Nash said, adding that Munn can “say anyone who is Asian who is nominated.”

But Munn didn’t think that was particularly fair. “I think there’s just white guys and Sterling K. Brown. But thank you I’ll take one of the white guys,” she replied.

Nash then excitedly read out Brown’s name, who won for his performance in NBC’s This is Us.

“What a blessing it is to do what you love for a living,” Brown said in his speech. “What an honor it is to be recognized by your peers for a job well done. This room is a source of endless inspiration for me. I love all of you. People call us weird and strange, truth of the matter is everyone is weird and strange and we just embrace ourselves for who we are. I love actors so much I decided to marry one, Ryan Michelle Bathe – you’re the best singing partner I’ve ever had.”

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.