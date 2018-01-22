Meryl Streep was feeling the love from her fellow actors — despite not being in attendance at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The show’s host Kristen Bell was addressing attendees Sunday evening on stage, when she admitted how nervous she was at the thought of hosting the SAG Awards.

To explain how she got over her nerves, she began by saying the actors present at the show wouldn’t give as much thought to her hosting duties as they would about their nominations. Setting out to prove the point, Bell listed several words, including Steve Carell‘s name, which caused the comedian to spit out his drink and smile towards the camera.

Bell, 37, couldn’t help but drop one more name before introducing the next award presenters, which prompted the audience to immediately stand and clap.

“Sorry I can’t resist this one, Meryl Streep,” Bell said. “You guys she’s not even here. She’s not, but let’s keep that applause going for Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash.”

(from left) Marisa Tomei and Steve Carell were just one of many actors who stood up to deliver a standing ovation to Meryl Streep — despite the actress' absence

While the audience’s reaction may have seemed out of the blue and charming — considering Streep’s multiple Oscar nominations throughout her career — it was planned from the get-go.

So how did all those actors stand together in such tandem? During a commercial break, Bell asked everyone in the room to help her on the bit, telling them to stand up and clap when she said, “Meryl Streep.”

Streep’s popularity among her fellow artists is legendary. The Post actress recently attended the 2018 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month and met one of her biggest fans, Kelly Clarkson who went starstruck on live television upon meeting Streep.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.