Kumail Nanjiani and Wife Emily Reveal Secrets About Ray Romano: 'He Doesn't Love Elevators'

After costarring in The Big Sick, Kumail Nanjiani has some dirt on Ray Romano — and he’s not afraid to share it.

Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, shared some fun facts about the Everybody Loves Raymond star on the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards.

“He doesn’t love elevators,” Gordon said on the PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Official SAG Awards Red Carpet Live Show. “And he insists on driving everywhere by himself.”

Nanjiani added, “He won’t take cars, but he’ll take the stairs.”

The couple, whose love story served as the inspiration for The Big Sick, also shared some fun facts about Holly Hunter, who played Romano’s wife in the film.

“She loves cats,” Gordon said. “I talked to her about cats one night for a while.”

Hunter later gushed about her costar, saying, there’s “nothing” she doesn’t love about Ray.

While The Big Sick dramatizes a loving if fraught relationship between Nanjiani and his parents, he said on the red carpet that they have been ultimately supportive of Hollywood career — even overly excited.

“They’re just as surprised as we are,” he said of his mom and dad’s reaction to the film’s success. “They just texted us ‘good luck tonight’ they’re like following it very, very closely.”

The Silicon Valley star also joked, “They’ll send me interviews we’ve done. Like, ‘We were there. We remember this.’ ”

Eight months into the duo’s relationship, Gordon was in a coma for eight days while doctors worked to diagnose her condition — Adult-onset Still’s Disease (AOSD), a rare inflammatory immune disorder that can have life-threatening complications. During that time, Nanjiani previously told PEOPLE he started thinking about his future with Gordon.

“It was honestly right when she went under,” he said. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh, I love this woman, and I want to spend the rest of my life with her. If she comes out of this I’m going marry her.’ ”

