SAG Awards Typo Has Judi Dench Nominated for 'Leading Roll' — and Twitter Had a Field Day

Judi Dench may not have won at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, but her nomination still captivated the internet.

When the nominees for outstanding female actor in a leading role were announced, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a hilarious typo on Dench’s name-card: She was nominated for her “leading roll” in Victoria & Abdul, not her leading role.

Twitter couldn’t get enough of the typo.

“She played a fantastic French bread,” tweeted one user.

“I guess Judi Dench is playing a tumbler,” tweeted another. “Or maybe a bagel…”

“She will now be known as Pan Judi Dench,” quipped another.

Dench was up against Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water, Margot Robbie for I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird and Frances McDormand, who won for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.