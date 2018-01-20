How to Watch the 2018 SAG Awards — Even If You Don't Have a TV

There are a few ways you can watch the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards this year.

The 24th SAG Awards will air live on both TBS and TNT from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. But if you don’t have a television, don’t worry.

If you have a cable provider you can watch the live stream on TBS and TNT’s websites and mobile apps. Or you can also tune in to the show through your cable provider on connected devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.

But if you don’t have a cable hookup, live access to the event will also be available on Hulu Live TV.

And if all else fails, you can always check out the SAG Awards’ website to see if there’s a viewing party taking place at a location near you.

If you want to watch the stars make their entrances on the red carpet, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT will be hosting their own official live red carpet streaming pre-show, which starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and is available to watch on PeopleTV.

And for the first year in SAG history, the 2018 awards show will have its own host — none other than Kristen Bell.

During an interview with People Now, Bell revealed how husband Dax Shepard had been helping her prepare for the big night. “He doesn’t really give out pointers or advice so much as he gives out unending support, which is very nice,” the 37-year-old explained.

She also added that living with a writer is “very helpful” because “you can sort of whisper things in their ear as they’re falling asleep.”

“I’m like, ‘Is this funny?’ ”

On Thursday, PEOPLE exclusively revealed the names of several presenters for the award show, including Halle Berry, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone and Kelly Marie Tran.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The SAG Awards will be honoring outstanding performances in both film and TV. This year Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri leads all film contenders with four nods, while Lady Bird follows close behind with three nominations. The two films will vie for the award for outstanding ensemble, along with The Big Sick, Get Out and Netflix’s Mudbound.

On the TV side, three shows share the honor of most-nominated, with HBO’s Big Little Lies, and Netflix’s Stranger Things and GLOW each scoring three nominations.

Additionally, actor Morgan Freeman is set to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award for his distinguished body of work.

