Guillermo del Toro Skips SAG Awards to Be by His Sick Father's Bedside in Mexico

Guillermo del Toro skipped the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday to spend time with his father, who previously fell ill.

The Shape of Water director took to Twitter ahead of the show to give an update on his father’s health.

“My father has stabilized- thank you all for your kindness. Travelling back,” he tweeted.

“Mi padre esta estable- gracias por sus gentilezas,” he continued in Spanish, which translates in English to: My father is stable — thank you for your kindness.

Shape of Water is nominated for two awards: best actress and supporting actor. Del Toro was not present at the ceremony.

My father has stabilized- thank you all for your kindness. Travelling back. Mi padre esta estable- gracias por sus gentilezas. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 22, 2018

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night and watch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s official live red carpet show on Twitter or your favorite streaming devices.

The director also skipped the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday to be at his father’s bedside.

During the ceremony, Shape of Water star Richard Jenkins read a statement from del Toro while accepting the award for best motion picture.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” For SAG Hosting Duties

“Life has a way of keeping you in check, so as you sit there tonight, I stand by the side of my father’s bed in my hometown in Mexico. I would like to ask of you all to allow me then to dedicate a little moment in the honors of this night to both my father and my mother, to whom my infinite gratitude belongs. And in turn, as a father, to offer it to my kids also. May they be free, to pursue their dreams and fancies and may they stand by my side when I fade away.”

I want to thank the PGA for giving us this immense distinction. pic.twitter.com/QZXp0P4r8G — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 21, 2018

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.