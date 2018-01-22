Goldie Hawn Says Daughter Kate Hudson Has 'Taught Me a Lot': 'She's Tougher'

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn had a mother-daughter bonding moment ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The actresses, who are attending Sunday’s show to present an award together for the first time, took a moment to reveal to Giuliana Rancic on E! Live from the Red Carpet what they’ve learned from each other.

Hudson was up first, jokingly saying that they didn’t have enough time for her to share everything.

“How much time do we have? It’s challenging because it is that plentiful,” Hudson, 38, said. “I feel lucky, blessed that I have a role model that I can call mom. I think that compassion, to be compassionate. I have a lot of fight in me by nature. I think one of the things that my mom has taught me is to find compassion in everything I do. Kindness and that family is everything. That how we raise our children is the true legacy for everyone and everything, so everything we put our heart into is really for our family.”

But when it was Hawn’s turn to say what she learned from her daughter, she had a quick response. “Absolutely nothing,” she joked.

After laughing it off, the legendary actress revealed that it was mostly just learning to listen to her kids.

“We learn a lot from each other. We just listen,” Hawn, 72, answered. “The problem is that as parents, we think we’re supposed to know everything. But if you listen to your child, they will tell you things and every child is different.”

She continued, “So what Kate and I have together is not what Oliver [Hudson] or Wyatt [Russell] and I have together, because if you listen to your kid, you hear who they are and … not who you think they should be. Kate has taught me a lot. She is in many ways tougher than I was with the kids. I think I wanted everyone to be happy all the time. At the same time she is extremely truthful. I think it’s vitally important to take the truth as much as you don’t want it.”

