Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon Walk the SAG Awards Red Carpet Together

Two of Hollywood’s iconic actresses walked the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet arm-in-arm.

Thelma & Louise partners in crime Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, reunited in Los Angeles, California, Sunday,

The actresses beamed as they posed together, with Davis proudly putting her arm behind her nominated pal.

Sarandon, 71, is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie for her role in Feud: Bette and Joan.

Davis, 62, and Sarandon previously reunited while presenting at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month and couldn’t help but reminisce about how things haven’t changed for women in Hollywood since their 1991 hit film was released in theaters.

“Susan, they love that we fixed everything,” referring to the crowd’s applause as they prepared onstage.

“Um, yeah, I don’t think we fixed quite everything, actually, it’s been 25 years,” Sarandon said, referencing the release of their iconic film. “But, tonight, we have all of these women standing up for each other and the men, too.”

Davis quickly said, “And the men, yeah, these five nominees have agreed to give half of their salary back so the women can make more than them!” causing laughter in the audience.

The actresses have been supporters of the Time’s Up Initiative, an organization dedicated to preventing sexual assault and harassment in the workplace.

