Gary Oldman Says His Son Wants Him to Star in a Marvel Movie: They Haven't Called Me

Gary Oldman‘s kids have a dream role in mind for their father.

Oldman, 59, walked the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, where he said his son is dying for him to star in a Marvel movie.

“Marvel hasn’t called me,” he said. “But now that you mentioned it, if they’re tuning in, my son wants me to!”

While Oldman hasn’t entered the Marvel universe yet, he has tested the waters in superhero films. The actor famously played officer James Gordon Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

The actor is father to three sons: Charlie John, Alfie and Gulliver Flynn.

Oldman is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance in Darkest Hour. He actor previously took home a Golden Globe award for the role.

