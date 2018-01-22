Frances McDormand Wins SAG Award for Three Billboards: ‘I Come Out of the Woods Every Few Years’

Frances McDormand took home the trophy for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

“Representation — those tireless men and women who represent us truly — our desires, our dreams, our individual strengths, and our ethical beliefs: to them, we owe a great deal,” she said in her speech. “To mine, Frank, Bryan, Simon, full credit, gentlemen.”

“And to serving the word. When Martin [McDonough] wrote Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, he did not sketch a blueprint. He wrote a meticulously crafted a tsunami, and then he allowed his troupe of actors to surf it into the shore,” she added.

McDormand accepted the honor over stiff competition from Judi Dench (Victoria & Abdul), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird).

In her speech, she also praised young actors. “I come out of the woods every few years,” she said. “There’s a lot of young one’s coming out, too, and they need doorstops, too.”

The actress, 60, claimed the best drama actress award at the Golden Globes earlier this month for her role as a grieving mother who pays for advertisements that blame Woody Harrelson’s police chief for failing to find the man who raped and killed her daughter.

“It strangely does feel like it’s tapping into some kind of zeitgeist, I think,” director Martin McDonagh told Entertainment Weekly. “Particularly because it’s such a strong female character in the lead of the film, who doesn’t take any s– from any of the men in the film, and is carrying on a battle where she will not back down. I think that’s a great character to be putting out in these Harvey Weinstein kinds of days. It’s such an amazing character and it’s such an amazing performance by Frances.”

The film earned enthusiastic reviews after world-premiering at the Venice Film Festival before winning the prestigious People’s Choice Award in Toronto (an accolade that has gone to eight of the last 10 Best Picture Oscar winners).

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.