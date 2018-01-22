Felicity Huffman is one proud wife.

The actress took to Twitter to congratulate her husband William H. Macy for his Screen Actors Guild Award win on Sunday night.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH WILLIAM H MACY. I will be the blonde in your bed forever!” she tweeted.

Macy snagged the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series at the 24th annual SAG Awards thanks to his role in Shameless.

During his acceptance speech, Macy gave a sweet shout out to Huffman, saying, “I love you so much.”

He added to his daughters, Georgia and Sofia: “I’m proud to be your dad.”

Huffman, 55, and Macy, 67, have been married for 21 years.

The actor beat out Anthony Anderson for black-ish; Aziz Ansari for Master of None; Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Larry David; Sean Hayes in Will & Grace and GLOW‘s Marc Maron.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.