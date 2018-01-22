Allison Janney Wins Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

It was a big night for Allison Janney Sunday, as she took home the trophy for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in I, Tonya.

In her acceptance speech, Janney praised her I, Tonya cast members, particularly Margot Robbie.

“[She’s] so fearless and brave and such a rockstar,” Janney said. “She paved the way for all of us to make courageous choices in these roles that we got to play.”

Janney has been a dominant force this awards season, winning the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture earlier this month. She’s previously won four SAG Awards — all for her role on The West Wing.

In I, Tonya, Janney plays LaVona Fay Golden, the chain-smoking, tough-loving mother of figure skater Tonya Harding. The film explores Harding’s life before, during and after the infamous 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan, which got her banned for life from U.S. figure skating.

While accepting her Golden Globe earlier this month, Janney thanked screenwriter Steven Rodgers in her acceptance speech for creating a “very distinctive, unique, mother … of a character.”

“What he did is tell a story about class, tell a story about the disenfranchised about a woman who was not embraced for her individuality, tell a story about truth and the perception of truth in the media and the truths we all tell ourselves when we wake up in bed in the morning.”

Janney beat out fellow nominees Mary J. Blige (Mudbound), Hong Chau (Downsizing), Holly Hunter (The Big Sick) and Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird).

Last year, Viola Davis took home the honor for her role in Fences.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS.