Allison Janney Reveals Her 'First Dream' to Become a Professional Figure Skater

Allison Janney had a very different career in mind when she was younger.

The I, Tonya actress revealed on the E! red carpet ahead of Sunday’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards that she originally wanted to pursue figure skating — just like Tonya Harding. She’s nominated for best supporting actress for playing Harding’s mother, LaVona Golden, in the film.

“That was my first dream, to be a figure skater. I wasn’t very good,” Janney, 58, said. “I was actually very graceful but it’s really an acrobatic sport. I’m 6 feet tall. I maybe could’ve been an ice dancer, but I could maybe do two double jumps, but that’s it. You have to be compact and small and a gymnast almost. It just wasn’t my thing. That’s the short answer.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full SAG Awards coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night and watch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s official live red carpet show on Twitter or your favorite streaming devices.

But Janney did end up being tied to figure skating thanks to her role as Tonya Harding’s mother in I, Tonya. The nominee — who already picked up a Golden Globe and Critic’s Choice Award for her performance — said that she was nervous to play a real-life person.

Allison Janney as LaVona Golden and LaVona Golden Neon; Steve Slocum/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“When I was working on this role, we couldn’t find the real Tonya’s mother,” she said. “That let me off the hook, because I was nervous to play a real-life person, someone you’d have to do an imitation of. I felt like I could create who I wanted her to be and who she was to me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Talks Husband Dax Shepard’s “Unending Support” For SAG Hosting Duties

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on both TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday and catch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly and TNT’s live red carpet show starting at 5:30 p.m. on PeopleTV — found on your favorite streaming devices.