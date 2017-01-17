SAG Awards 2017: What Time Does It Start and Everything You Need to Know

Awards season is officially in full swing!

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are just around the corner, and all the major players will be out once again competing for a coveted SAG statuette. The awards will simultaneously broadcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The winners of the statuettes are chosen by card-carrying members of the Screen Actors Guild — meaning that recognition comes from the winners’ peers in the industry.

The SAG Awards will be honoring outstanding performances in both film and TV. Manchester by the Sea leads all film contenders with four nods, while Moonlight and Fences follow close behind with three nominations each. The three films will vie for the award for outstanding ensemble, along with Hidden Figures and Captain Fantastic.

On the TV side, a whopping five shows share the honor of most-nominated, with Netflix’s The Crown, HBO’s Game of Thrones, FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO’s Westworld each scoring three nominations.

Comedy icon Lily Tomlin, a nominee this year for her work in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, is set to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award for her acclaimed body of work. She’ll be presented with the award by longtime friends — and former 9 to 5 costars — Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton.

