Ryan Reynolds has effectively trolled yet another one of his celebrity friends.

The actor, 41, wished singer Zayn Malik a happy birthday on Friday in a video that the former One Direction member shared on his Instagram.

Malik, who turned 25, didn’t add a caption because clearly the video speaks for itself as Reynolds appears dressed as Deadpool and introduced himself as Wade (the character’s civilian name in the film).

“Zayn, it’s Wade, don’t hang up. I just wanted to wish you a very happy birthday, again,” Reynolds said. “I also wanted to apologize for jumping out of the cake like that, I didn’t realize it was the middle of the night – I had no idea it was in the middle of your bedroom.”

He continued, “I want to thank your security who were very, very gentle and creative with the taser. So, anyway, happy birthday to you and Mr. Tim Horton. You share your birthday with a very special Canadian, who is very dear to my heart.”

Horton was a Canadian ice hockey player who died in 1974 from a car crash. He was part of the first group of players to be named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in history in January 2017. The late player was also the co-founder of popular Canadian restaurant chain, Tim Hortons.

Reynolds is known for her penchant of trolling his loved ones on social media with his wife, Blake Lively, being his usual target.

Malik was also sent well wishes from his girlfriend, model Gigi Hadid, who posted twice on Instagram in celebration.

“love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday ✨ cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn – happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side x,” Hadid wrote in the first post.

“birthday boogie 🕺🏻😍🤣 @zayn,” she captioned the second post.

In an interview with the Evening Standard earlier this year, Malik admitted that dating someone who is accustomed to fame like Hadid — whose mom Yolanda Hadid once starred on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — “definitely” makes romance in the spotlight easier.

“But,” he added, “I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple.’ That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me.”

Malik continued, “When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s—. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.”

And one of the secrets to their romance is that even though the pair both have busy schedules, they always make seeing each other a priority.

“It’s actually not that hard for us [to line up schedules],” Malik told Billboard in November — before revealing the reason it’s so easy is that Hadid is in charge of the calendar. “It helps that she’s really organized. Thank God! Because I’m really not, so she helps organize my schedule around seeing her!”