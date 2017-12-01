Ryan Reynolds wished his brother Jeff a happy birthday with an adorable throwback photo and a touch of the family’s famous sense of humor.

“I may have three older brothers, but only one Jeff,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram. “You were the first friend I ever had.”

He then joked, “If there was ever a fire and I had to choose a family member to save, obviously it’d be me. But if I had time to save one more… and I knew it was safe to re-enter the burning building, you can be damn sure I’d call the fire department. They’re experts in the field and have top quality safety gear. Not to mention experience in these matters. I love you. Happy Birthday.”

Reynolds previously told PEOPLE about how growing up with three older brothers helped prepare him for his role in Deadpool.

(L-R) Jeff Reynold and Ryan Reynolds Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

“It’s intense when you’re the youngest of four boys,” he said. “You sort of cultivate all these other aspects, survival aspects, that you wouldn’t normally cultivate, you know, being the oldest.”

He continued, “It’s something I always related to and I think that’s why I connected to the character 11 years ago. As a kid, I was the youngest of four boys. I wasn’t considered a younger brother, I was considered a moving target.”

Reynolds has a long history of creative and hilarious happy birthday messages. When his wife, Blake Lively, turned 30 earlier this year, Reynolds wished her happy birthday alongside a photo of himself with Lively’s face cropped out.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Lively ended up getting the last laugh. When Reynolds turned 41 in October, she wished him a happy birthday alongside a photo of Ryan Gosling with Reynolds’s head cropped out.