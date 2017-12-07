Ryan Reynolds is at it again with the trolling.

The Deadpool star, 41, revealed his new target, his mother Tammy, in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Reynolds, who is known for his hilarious pranks on social media involving his costars and loved ones, didn’t spare his mother from his antics.

The father of two shared a photo of his mother on Instagram with fake tattoos scattered over her face.

“My Mom had the best time in the #Deadpool tattoo booth at Brazil Comic Con. #ccxp2017,” he wrote in the caption.

My Mom had the best time in the #Deadpool tattoo booth at Brazil Comic Con. #ccxp2017 A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Dec 6, 2017 at 10:43am PST

The post comes days after Reynolds offered to give free tattoos at Comic-Con Brazil on Twitter. In a clip where he’s dressed as Deadpool, he invited fans to tattooed by “moderately trained” tattoo artists and offered four designs.

“Love, like the love I have for my right hand… and nude samba dancing,” he said. “Family, specifically, your mom. God, she makes an amazing breakfast. Pride, for your country and its leading export, supermodels.”

My mom barely has any room left on her face for another tattoo. But she’s going for it. Because she cares. pic.twitter.com/GFUNC3IWfX — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 5, 2017

He continued, “Prison, whether it’s your first time or your last, it’s where you get the best cuddles.”

Reynolds hilariously captioned the Twitter clip, “My mom barely has any room left on her face for another tattoo. But she’s going for it. Because she cares.”

The star has previously trolled wife Blake Lively on her birthday, cropping her out of a picture of them at the Met Gala. The actress, 30, got back at him in a similar birthday tribute toward her husband, cropping him out a picture where he was photographed with Ryan Gosling.