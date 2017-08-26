Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Wife Blake Lively on Her Birthday — See the Pic!

This star never misses an opportunity to make a joke on social media.

Ryan Reynolds wished his wife and actress Blake Lively a happy 30th birthday — but hilariously cropped her out of the picture.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” the Deadpool actor, 40, wrote alongside a photo of himself with more than half of Lively’s face cropped out.

Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

While the actor is known for his comical tweets and Instagram posts, Lively revealed in July that his social media stories (usually about their two daughters, two-year-old James, and 11-month-old Ines) are entirely fabricated.

“He may as well work for the Enquirer,” the All I See Is You actress told Glamour. “When he says ‘my daughter,’ he’s never, ever talking about her. Everything is a completely made-up scenario.”

She continued, “He’ll run them by me sometimes just to make me laugh. But oh, I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff. I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that.”

Yes, Lively said she loves her husband “most of the time,” but that’s only to avoid scrutiny.

“I said, ‘Most of the time,’ because if I say, ‘I’m so in love with him all the time,’ then you get that eye-rolling, ‘Oh, her life is so great, she’s so perfect,'” she said. “So it’s, like, my defense mechanism.”