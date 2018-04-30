Ryan Reynolds Shares Deadpool's Harsh Rejection Letter from the Avengers: 'Go Bother Prof. X'

Ryan Reynolds is feeling a little left out.

Avengers: Infinity War had biggest box office opening of all time over the weekend, and Reynolds’ celebrated the record-breaking moment in the best way he knows how — by mocking it.

The actor, who has his own place in the Marvel Universe as Deadpool, shared a photo of a rejection letter he received after asking to join the Avengers.

“From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats,” he tweeted.

In the letter, Tony Stark personally denies Reynolds request to join the famous franchise.

“No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No,” reads the letter.

The letter is dated April 14, 2012 ― weeks before the official opening of the first Avengers film.

Avengers: Infinity War made a whopping $630 million at the worldwide box office for its opening weekend, dethroning The Fate of the Furious, which made $541 million for its global opening last year.

Of course, Reynolds has found his own success in the Marvel X-universe, starring as the R-rated superhero, Deadpool.

Deadpool Joe Lederer

Last month, a trailer for the highly-anticipated Deadpool 2 dropped, complete with plenty of fighting and NSFW language.

Deadpool 2 finds the unlikely hero trying to save a young boy from villain Cable (Josh Brolin), who has come back from the future to kill the child. The merc with the mouth rounds up a group of fellow superheroes to help him — including a few familiar faces from the last film.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18.