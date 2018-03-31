Ryan Reynolds Responds to Blake Lively Marriage Rumors: 'I Could Use a Little Me Time'

Ryan Reynolds is spending plenty of time with his wife Blake Lively, despite what tabloids might say. In fact, maybe too much!

The 41-year-old Deadpool star responded to rumors about his marriage on Saturday, quoting a headline that he and Lively are “struggling to spend quality time together.”

“I wish,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “I could use a little ‘me time.’ ”

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

RELATED: 14 Glorious Times Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Couldn’t Help But Troll Each Other

Reynolds’ joke comes a week after he and Lively, 30, walked the red carpet together at the New York City premiere of Final Portrait together, their first since the October screening of Lively’s All I See is You.

The busy working parents of two — to daughters James, 3, and Ines, 17 months — cozied up for the cameras and gazed into each other’s eyes while wearing matching black and white outfits.

They palled around there with fellow Hollywood couple Emily Blunt and John Krazinski, who also came out to support the biographical dramedy written and directed by Stanley Tucci.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Gary Gershoff/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Hot Mama! Blake Lively Lost the 61 Lbs. She Gained During Pregnancy: ‘Feeling Very Proud’

Reynolds and Lively’s date night at N.Y.C.’s Guggenheim Museum came the same day that the trailer for Deadpool 2 dropped, in which Reynolds pokes fun at his wife by joking, “That is why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is pure pornography.” (Lively starred as Bridget in both big-screen versions of Ann Brashares’ believed book series.

The two constantly tease one another on social media, cropping the other out of pictures, posting unflattering paparazzi shots or quipping with sarcastic captions. The latest jab came on Valentine’s Day when Reynolds posted a picture of a heart-shaped cake with the caption, “I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist.”