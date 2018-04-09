Ryan Reynolds Loved A Quiet Place So Much That John Krasinski, Emily Blunt 'Are My New Parents'

Once wasn’t enough to satisfy Ryan Reynolds — he had to see A Quiet Place again.

After the 41-year-old actor attended the new horror flick’s New York City premiere with wife Blake Lively, he revealed that he saw the film for a second time within a week and paid a unique compliment to stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who also directed.

“I’ve seen #AQuietPlace twice in one week. SEE THIS FILM!” Reynolds tweeted on Sunday. “@johnkrasinski and #EmilyBlunt are my new parents. Congratulations, Ryan.”

Krasinski was happy to keep up the joke.

“Thank you Son,” The Office alum, 38, replied. “Your mother and I are so proud.”

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Paramount

Reynolds isn’t the only celebrity fan of the apocalyptic movie: Chris Pratt also sung its praises from his car.

“I know that I’m not supposed to be driving and shooting a video at the same time but I’m stuck in traffic,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said in a video posted to his Instagram account over the weekend. “I just got out of A Quiet Place — you have to go see this movie! Just cancel your plans, stop what you’re doing and go to the movie theater.”

He continued, “I cannot tell you how freaking dope that movie is. It will scare the crap out of you. It’s moving, it’s inventive. It’s unlike everything you’ve ever seen. I cannot endorse this movie enough. John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, two kids, freaky f—ing monsters. You just gotta go see it.”

Pratt also showed just as much excitement in the caption for the video — and even bragged about how well his buddy’s movie was being received.

“HOLY CRAPPP!!!! Stop what you’re doing right now … AND GO SEE “A QUIET PLACE.” It’s scary, moving, with amazing performances and a totally original idea. A+++ 97% on rotten tomatoes for a reason. Bring a friend,” Pratt wrote.

A Quiet Place topped the box office over the weekend, earning $50 million. It marked the best domestic opening since Black Panther in February.

A Quiet Place is playing in theaters now.