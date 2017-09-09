Movies

ON WHAT HE LEARNS FROM HER

"She always responds with empathy. She meets anger with empathy. She meets hate with empathy. She’ll take the time to imagine what happened to a person when they were 5 or 6 years old. And she’s made me a more empathetic person. I had a very fractured relationship with my father. Before he died, she made me remember things I didn't want to remember. She made me remember the good times."

on Humans of New York

ON HOW THEIR RELATIONSHIP GREW AFTER BECOMING PARENTS

"I'm not one for vomiting declarations of sentiment out across the airwaves, but when we had that baby, I fell more in love with my wife than I'd ever been in my entire life. I couldn't even believe it."
on The Late Show with David Letterman

ON WHERE HIS MOTIVATION COMES FROM

"I want to thank my wife, Blake. Everything I do is to make her laugh, especially the sex."
while accepting the statue for best comedic performance at the MTV Movie Awards

ON BLAKE'S DOMESTIC TOUCH

"I have such a respect for those who have a true architectural-design talent, and my wife has that superpower."
– to PEOPLE

ON HER TIRELESS PARENTING

"I'm just a diaper-changing facility hooked up to a life-support system, but my wife, she's breakfast, lunch and dinner. She's a human Denny's all day long … and it never ends for her. She's the most beautiful Denny's you've ever seen though, I guarantee it."
– on The Late Show with David Letterman

ON HER SENSE OF HUMOR

"My wife is the real, I mean she is a mercenary. At one point in the middle of the delivery, the doctor's cell phone went off and she said, 'Oh, no. Go ahead, take a personal call. Feel free.' She was cracking jokes in the delivery room."
on Conan

ON HER RED CARPET SKILLS

"My wife knows how to work a red carpet, I'll say that. Yeah, she might be the Beyoncé of red carpets. She's turned that into an athletic event."
to AOL BUILD

ON THEIR PRE-RELATIONSHIP 'FIREWORKS'

"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date – [Blake] was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl – and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across … We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends."
– on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM Deadpool special

ON ALWAYS BEING EAGER TO SEE HER AND DAUGHTER JAMES

"When I wrapped Deadpool five weeks ago, within an hour – I'm not joking, I still had chunks of glue from the scar makeup on my face – I was boarding a plane to Bangkok so I could get to my wife and baby right away."
– to AOL BUILD

