"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date – [Blake] was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl – and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across … We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends."

– on Entertainment Weekly's SiriusXM Deadpool special