Ryan Reynolds Pays Birthday Tribute to Betty White with Her Favorite 'Tinis and Weenies'

Ryan Reynolds is paying tribute to his on-screen grandmother, Betty White!

On Instagram Wednesday, the actor, 41, shared a Deadpool-themed birthday message to the 96-year-old Golden Girls star, who he starred opposite as her grandson in the 2009 film The Proposal.

“Happy Birthday to the one and only @bettymwhite ! Cheers to another year of ‘Tinis and Weenies!” Reynolds captioned his photo of the antihero with a framed picture of White eating a hotdog.

White previously revealed to Parade magazine that her secret to a healthy life is consuming foods that she loves, including hot dogs and vodka, “probably in that order.”

Earlier this month, White also told Parade that every year she has the same birthday wish: to finally meet Robert Redford.

“But it never works. I try every year,” she said about how meeting Redford has long been on her bucket list.

While Reynolds and White have yet to work with each other since The Proposal, she did give Deadpool a glowing review as part of a profanity-filled promo for the 2016 film.

Giving the movie “four Golden Girls,” White dubbed it the “best picture of the year” and proclaiming that Reynolds looks “so f—ing handsome in his red leather suit.”

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18.