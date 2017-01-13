Ryan Reynolds Named Harvard's Hasty Pudding Man of the Year, Posts Hilarious Oscar Campaign Video for Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds is not letting his latest accolade distract him from his Oscar hopes.

The Deadpool star was named Man of the Year by Harvard University student theater group the Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Friday, meaning he will be roasted, as per tradition, by the student group on Feb. 3 in Cambridge, Mass.

While the honor, given by the nation’s oldest collegiate theatrical organization, puts Reynolds in a league with previous winners like Chris Pratt, Neil Patrick Harris and Robin Williams, there’s another special club the actor wants to be a part of above all else.

Undeterred by his recent Golden Globe loss, Reynolds took to Twitter on Friday to post a hilarious Oscar campaign video for his film Deadpool. The post, which comes just under a week after Reynolds lost the Golden Globe race for best actor to Ryan Gosling, gives some insight into how difficult it was for him to get his passion project to the big screen.

The video is a rundown of Deadpool by the numbers, explaining that the film required, “600 lbs. of chimichangas, four pairs of a**less chaps … 117 script pages,” and so on. It also mentions Reynolds received “42 rejection letters from Fox,” the studio that ultimately produced the movie, in reference to the 11 years he spent trying to get it made.

Be sure to stick with PEOPLE, including the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network for everything Oscars, leading up to the big show on Feb. 26.