Ryan Reynolds Meets Some Real Life Heroes as Young Fans from Make-A-Wish Visit the Deadpool Set

Ryan Reynolds welcomed several young would-be assassins onto the Deadpool set for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Children’s Wish Foundation.

The Canadian actor, 41, shared a series of photos of himself on Instagram dressed in his Deadpool gear spending time with his youngest fans who are facing critical illnesses.

“One of the best parts of playing the Big Red Jackass is welcoming @makeawishamerica and @childrenswishfoundation onto set. Deadpool kicked Cancer in the t—, but these kids do it for real every day,” he wrote in the caption, using some of Deadpool’s favored foul language.

“These foundations make dreams come true for a lot of of super-brave kids,” he continued. “They also make dreams come true for parents, who just wanna see their kid smile. HUGE thanks to our Prop Master, Dan Sissons, for making sure every kid left with his/her own sword. (Bamboo versions. Not stabby-stabby versions.) 🇨🇦⚔.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that arranges special experiences to children with critical illnesses.

This isn’t the first time Reynolds has met fans as the red blade-wielding crusader, who also beat cancer in the film. In July, he FaceTimed with a 5-year-old boy from England, who was told he had only months to live after doctors discovered he had an inoperable brain tumor.

“How’s it going, little buddy?” Reynolds said as Downing told him he was doing “poorly.”

“As soon as Daniel realized, he asked if he could FaceTime him and then he was very, very hyper,” the child’s mother Stephanie told a local news outlet. “All the camera crew waved hello and Daniel had his Mr. Pool T-shirt on. Daniel was telling Ryan how poorly he’d been and how his friends had helped him feel better.”

Deadpool 2 premieres in theaters May 18.