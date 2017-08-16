Ryan Reynolds Leads Deadpool 2 Crew in Moment of Silence for Stuntwoman Killed on Set as Filming Resumes 

Ryan Reynolds led the Deadpool 2 crew in a moment of silence for the stuntwoman killed on set before they resumed filming on Wednesday.

The actor, 40, stood at the center of the crew members, who huddled up around him and bowed their heads after he said a few words.

Joi “SJ” Harris, known as the first African-American female road racer, died while performing a motorcycle stunt for the sequel in Vancouver, Canada on Monday.

“Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool,” Reynolds tweeted after the accident. “We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

This was Harris’s first film as a stunt performer, and Deadline reported that she was not wearing a helmet during the scene because her character does not wear a helmet in the film.



The Vancouver Sun reported that the accident occurred just after 8 a.m. Witnesses told the outlet that the stuntwoman lost control of her bike during a stunt, jumped a curb and crashed through a plate-glass window at Shaw Tower. She was reportedly treated by ambulance personnel but police said she died at the scene.

According to Metro News, the stunt driver narrowly missed hitting two pedestrians when she lost control of the bike.

Harris’s first passion was encouraging women to join the sport of road racing, and her manager and friend Porsche Taylor told PEOPLE, “She should be recognized and known as more than just the stunt driver who passed away.”

She added, “SJ is a remarkable person, and I want her legacy of being an inspiration to women who ride to continue for many more years to come.”