Watch Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's Ridiculous, Hilarious and NSFW Life Interviews

Reporters at the Life press junket last week learned a lot about Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal — and pretty much nothing about outer space.

The actors – who star together in the upcoming sci-fi thriller – couldn’t keep it together during several of their very NSFW sit-downs, either devolving into a fit of giggles, poking fun at their interviewer or going completely off-topic.

In one interview with Fox 5’s Kevin McCarthy, the pair goofed around and climbed over their assigned – yes, assigned – seats after he presented them with Deadpool tie pins. Meanwhile, while McCarthy tried to talk about an impressive one-shot from the movie, Reynolds sent Gyllenhaal into a fit of laughter after calling the camera tactic “the big one-er.”

Declared Gyllenhaal, “This is such a useless interview, it’s so great.” Added Reynolds, “You have nothing usable here.”

Focus then shifted to Reynolds’ nametag – and despite a brief moment of sincerity from Gyllenhaal – eventually went back to jokes, ending with Reynolds declaring of his line-learning abilities, “I haven’t read anything since I was a child.”

In another interview from the junket, Collider‘s Steve Weintraub fell victim to the duo’s antics, with Reynolds parroting lines that his castmate was whispering into his ear.

When Weintraub mentioned that he’d heard the pair were goofing around, but liked that it showed their friendship, Reynolds yelled “They bought it!”

“That’s exactly why we’re doing it!” screamed Gyllenhaal.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Unfortunately for Weintraub, things just devolved further from there, with Reynolds repeatedly miming shooting Gyllenhaal in the neck with a dart. Gyllenhaal showed his craft by repeatedly falling off the chair, writhing in pain from the faux injury.

Chris Van Vliet from WSVN-TV also sat through the Reynolds-Gyllenhaal joke fest, with the pair discussing Muppets for much of the interview.

Finally, Reynolds seemed to get serious, saying, “To answer your actual question – maybe the only question you’ll get answered…”

Unfortunately, Gyllenhaal had other plans: “Why are you doing that!?”

Life hits theaters on Friday