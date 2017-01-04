Ryan Reynolds Really Wants to Make a Deadpool-Wolverine Crossover Movie -- But Hugh Jackman is 'Hesitating'

Ryan Reynolds isn’t letting Hugh Jackman hang up his Wolverine claws without a fight.

Reynolds, 40, has been persistent in his efforts to make a Deadpool-Wolverine crossover movie with the Australian actor. And Jackman’s latest comments may give hope to fans who are desperate for the collaboration.

“I’m hesitating,” the 48-year-old actor told Variety of making the movie. “I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong.”

That's my hand holding Logan's in the new poster. #tender — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 5, 2016

Jackman has said that the upcoming film Logan would be his last movie appearance as the iconic X-Men character. But Reynolds isn’t giving up.

“I have no idea if I can change his mind,” Reynolds told Variety of Jackman. “It’s the audience: I would exclusively exploit that relationship to get Hugh back for another one.”

He echoed his statements to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “What we’re gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my Internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line.”

Reynolds gushed about the actor, whom he worked with in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, calling him “one of the best human beings.”

“Part of the reason I want to do a Deapool-Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire, but I genuinely love the guy,” he told EW.