Ryan Reynolds Admits He Didn't Really Dance in the Celine Dion Deadpool Music Video

Ryan Reynolds has a confession: He didn’t really dance in the Céline Dion music video.

The actor, 41, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that a professional dancer was used in the music video for Dion’s new song “Ashes,” the lead single from the Deadpool 2 soundtrack.

“Ever wonder, ‘How does Ryan Reynolds dance so beautifully? Did he have 8 bones surgically removed from his body in order to move as if a graceful swan had sex with Fred Astaire?’ The answer may surprise you,” he wrote. “Yes. I did have 8 bones removed from my body. But the dancing was all @yanismarshall.”

Reynolds continued: “This man is not just a dancer… he’s an elite athlete, hero, and all-around hilarious person. Follow him on Instagram. Put him in movies. Throw confetti at his feet when you see him. He is a gift to this weary world.”

Along with the message, Reynolds included a series of photos showing Marshall and the actor in full costume together.

In the music video, Dion sings the emotional lyrics to the song as Deadpool performs an intriguing interpretative dance alongside her.

Both Dion and Reynolds shared the music video on social media on Thursday.

“Over the years I’ve received incredible songs and I’ve been involved in fun projects. Ashes is one of those songs and @deadpoolmovie is off-the-charts! Take the most insane ride of your life when it opens on 5/18! You’ll be laughing your ‘ashes’ off!” the singer captioned the video on Twitter. “Showtime, Mama,” Reynolds added.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18.