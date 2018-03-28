14 Glorious Times Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Couldn't Help But Troll Each Other

Some couples prefer to show how much they love each other with grand romantic gestures or long, effusive love letters, but Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively prefer to show their affection in a much more relatable way: by trolling the heck out of each other as much as possible.

May their love never die and their sense of humor never fade …

1. WHEN RYAN WROTE A SISTERHOOD OF THE TRAVELING PANTS JOKE INTO DEADPOOL 2

Only Ryan Reynolds would ensure that the first (and extremely NSFW) trailer for one of the most anticipated sequels of the year ended on a beautifully nonsensical joke about his wife’s first major franchise. “And that’s why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is pure pornography,” Reynolds’ titular character tells his trusty cab driver at the end of the clip. (Please, Ryan, never change.)

2. WHEN BLAKE MADE FUN OF RYAN’S LACK OF BAKING SKILLS

“@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies… 😳 …He’s verrry handsome though,” Lively captioned this shot of her husband’s baking … flair? Hey, when you’re that handsome, you don’t need to bring any culinary skills to the table!

3. WHEN HE WISHED HER A VERY STRATEGICALLY CROPPED BIRTHDAY …

And yet, even that tiny portion of Lively’s face is still more glam than we could ever hope to be in our lives.

4. AND SHE PAID HIM BACK IN KIND

Wait, you mean to tell us that Ryan Reynolds and Ryan Gosling are two completely different, equally good-looking Canadian actors?

5. WHEN SHE MADE SURE THAT RYAN KNEW WHO WAS REALLY THE MOST INFLUENTIAL PERSON AT THE TIME 100 GALA

The actress’ caption is truly a masterclass of spousal trolling: “Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know… you deserve this @time 100 honor … If only my husband wasn’t blocking you in this shot. I’m so sorry @johnlegend.” Bravo, Blake. Bravo.

6. WHEN RYAN PICKED THE WRONG SONG TO PLAY WHILE BLAKE WAS IN LABOR

Take it from Reynolds: If you ever find yourself in a delivery room, please, whatever you do, do not play Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” “It was like steak knives came out of her eyes,” the actor recalled of his wife’s reaction to his hospital room prank. “She was like, ‘Are you f—ing kidding me?'”

7. WHEN SHE WISHED HER HUSBAND A VERY APPROPRIATE FATHER’S DAY MESSAGE

“Since the day our baby was born, I’ve felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father,” Lively wrote. Awwwww.

8. WHEN SHE REVEALED THAT IT’S IMPOSSIBLE TO WATCH ANY OF RYAN’S FILMS ON A PLANE

The only thing more awkward than having to watch your husband in a “sex montage through the holidays with another woman,” while on a plane is having to then re-tell that story to everyone who asks how your Father’s Day was.

9. WHEN RYAN JOKED THAT HE HAD NEVER ACTUALLY MET HIS WIFE BEFORE

“Also, I married my wife online, so it was nice to finally meet her in person,” he captioned a photo from the premiere of Lively’s film, All I See Is You. Honestly, for two people who have never met before, they have great chemistry!

10. AND WHEN HE POKED FUN AT HER MOVIE MAKE-UNDER

#NoFilter, indeed.

11. WHEN SHE REVEALED THAT RYAN DEFINITELY FELL IN LOVE FIRST

After Reynolds told PEOPLE’s Jess Cagle that he knew he wanted to date Lively after they went on a double date and there were “fireworks” between them, Lively revealed that it took her a little bit longer to fall for her now-husband. “It went well for him, I don’t know if there were fireworks for me,” she joked.

12. WHEN HE TURNED A NICE COUPLE PHOTO INTO A CHEEKY SNAP

Lively’s face in this photo truly says it all. That is the face of a woman who has endured so many joke photo shoots over the course of her relationship.

13. WHEN SHE REFERRED TO RYAN AS THE “BALLS TO MY BASKET”

If you and bae are looking for a new, romantic nickname for one another, we imagine that this one won’t be too popular. (Plus, we honestly can’t think of anything funnier.)

14. WHEN HE DECLARED THAT EVERYTHING HE DOES IS TO MAKE BLAKE LAUGH … “ESPECIALLY THE SEX”

It’s not that he said it that made us laugh so hard, it’s that he decided to use his MTV Movie Awards acceptance speech to make such a wonderfully TMI declaration.