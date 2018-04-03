John Krasinski and Emily Blunt got some support from their famous friends at the premiere of their new movie, A Quiet Place.

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively posed together on the red carpet at the horror flick’s New York City premiere on Monday. Krasinski, 38, directed and cowrote the film, which he also stars in with his wife, Blunt, 35.

Lively, 30, wore a mid-calf length dress with a printed skirt and a deep v-neck, along with strapped heels and a collection of bracelets on her right hand. Reynolds, 41, opted for a navy suit with a brown tie and black framed glasses.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

This is the couple’s first outing since the 41-year-old Deadpool star jokingly responded to rumors about his marriage on Saturday, quoting a headline that he and Lively, 30, are “struggling to spend quality time together.”

“I wish,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “I could use a little ‘me time.’ ”

A source later told PEOPLE that the two couldn’t be happier. “They’re 1,000 percent solid and couldn’t be more in love,” the source said.

Reynolds’ joke came a week after he and Lively walked the red carpet together at the New York City premiere of Final Portrait together, their first since the October screening of Lively’s All I See Is You.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstoc

The busy parents of daughters James, 3, and Ines, 17 months, cozied up for the cameras and gazed into each other’s eyes while wearing matching black and white outfits. They were also joined by pals Blunt and Krasinski, who they were spotted leaving the event with.

Meanwhile, Krasinski opened up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue about starring alongside Blunt in A Quiet Place. “We could be announcing our divorce right now if it did go the wrong way,” he joked.

In the horror film, Krasinski, 38, and Blunt, 35, star as a husband and wife desperately trying to protect their children. In real-life, the two have been married for eight years and are parents to daughters Hazel, 4, and Violet, 22 months.

“I never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie,” he said. “For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it’s different.”