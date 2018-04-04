Ryan Reynolds Claps Back at Blake Lively Marriage Rumors with a Joke About His Mom

Ryan Reynolds set the Internet ablaze last week when he joked that he needed a little “me time” away from wife Blake Lively. But there’s one woman he’s never getting away from: mom Tammy Reynolds.

The 41-year-old Deadpool actor walked the red carpet with Lively and Tammy on Monday at the New York City premiere of pal John Krasinski’s new horror movie A Quiet Place.

His appearance came days after he responded to rumors about his marriage, quoting a headline that he and Lively are “struggling to spend quality time together” by tweeting, “I wish, I could use a little ‘me time.'”

Reynolds was equally silly on Tuesday night when he responded to a headline about the timing of his family’s A Quiet Place outing coming “after shutting down split rumors.”

“We’re never splitting,” Reynolds wrote — joking about his relationship with his mom, not Lively. “She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends.”

We’re never splitting. She’ll always be my mom. No matter how much jazz-cabbage she smokes with her rollerblading friends. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 4, 2018

Of course, fans of Reynolds are very familiar with his witty sense of humor, especially when it has to do with Lively.

The busy working parents of two — to daughters James, 3, and Ines, 17 months — constantly tease one another on social media, cropping the other out of pictures, posting unflattering paparazzi shots, and quipping at one another with sarcastic captions.

Their latest jab came on Valentine’s Day when Reynolds posted a picture of a heart-shaped cake with the caption, “I baked this cake for my wife. The icing is glue, ‘cause I’m not a scientist.”

Reynolds also poked fun at Lively’s in the trailer for Deadpool 2, making a reverence to the big-screen version of Ann Brashares’ beloved book series, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, in which Lively starred as Bridget.

“That is why Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is pure pornography,” his character Deadpool says in the clip.

Despite the couple’s sass, a source tells PEOPLE the two couldn’t be happier.

“They’re 1,000 percent solid and couldn’t be more in love,” the insider said of the couple, who married in September 2012 after first meeting on the 2010 set of Green Lantern.