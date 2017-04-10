Ryan Phillippe Denies Reports He’s Dating Katy Perry: ‘Please Stop Flying Helicopters Over My House’

Ryan Phillippe is definitely not involved with Katy Perry.

The Shooter actor slammed reports that he was dating the “Roar” singer on Twitter Sunday, writing in all caps, “I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx.”

Perry, 32, responded on Twitter Monday, first writing a cheeky response, “Can u let me out of this basement pls?” before tweeting an apology to Phillippe, 42.

Phillippe was most recently linked to law student Paulina Slagter, whom he was engaged to before breaking it off in November after five years together.

He shares two children with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, daughter Ava, 17, and son Deacon, 13. Phillippe also shares 5-year-old daughter, Kailani, with former girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

Perry split from boyfriend Orlando Bloom in late February, after a little over a year of dating. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer recently dyed her signature dark brown hair platinum blonde, and revealed her boyish, buzzed cut on her Instagram story.