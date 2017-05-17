WATCH: The Boy Next Door's Ryan Guzman Talks Keeping in Touch with Jennifer Lopez

Ryan Guzman has nothing but love for Jennifer Lopez.

“I don’t think I won’t ever [not] talk to J Lo. She’s amazing, she’s a friend of mine,” Guzman told PEOPLE Now at People En Español‘s 20th Anniversary celebration of their “Los Más Bellos” (aka “Most Beautiful”) list on Tuesday. “She’s always there for me.”

As it turns out, the actor says that his Boy Next Door costar is the one responsible for setting up his Instagram account — though she hasn’t yet commented on any of his posts.

“I don’t even think she sees [my posts]!” he laughs. “She’s so busy — she’s got 12 jobs.”

In addition to her music and acting career, Lopez will return to the judges’ table when NBC’s competition series World of Dance premieres on May 30.

“Maybe I’ll make an appearance or something,” Guzman says about the new show.

At the event, dozens of prominent Latina actors, musicians, TV hosts and musicians stepped out to celebrate the honor of being one of People En Español‘s “Más Bellos”— including cover star Emeraude Toubia who teased the new season of her hit show Shadowhunters.

“Being Latina and playing a non-Latina role on TV is amazing,” Toubia says of the show, which returns with new episodes June 5 and was recently renewed for a third season. “I’m super excited to keep shooting in the cold in Toronto.”

In the new season, Toubia says her character Isabelle Lightwood is uncharacteristically “going to hit rock bottom.”

She explains: “We’re used to seeing Isabelle being powerful. This time around, she’s now addicted to the drugs so we’re going to see how she regains her life in this second season of this show.”

Speaking of the show, were any of her costars jealous of her magazine cover?

“All of them,” Toubia jokes.