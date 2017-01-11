Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Dazzle at La La Land's Paris Premiere Following Record-Breaking Night at the Golden Globes

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling emerged triumphant at the Paris premiere of La La Land, their first appearance since the film’s historic night at the Golden Globes.

The costars reunited for a screening at Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris, France on Tuesday evening, after their film took home a record-breaking seven Golden Globe awards on Sunday.

Gosling and Stone took home the best actor and best actress awards for the film, and La La Land came away with the award for best motion picture, comedy or musical, beating out fellow film contenders 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins and Sing Street for the honor.

La La Land director Damien Chazelle also won best director and best screenplay in a motion picture, while the film’s “City of Stars” took home best original song in a motion picture in addition to taking home the best original score honor.

RELATED: Will Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone & ‘La La Land’ Sing Their Way to Globes Victory?

The good news kept pouring in early today, when it was announced that the film picked up 11 nominations at the BAFTA Awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Chazelle, Leading Actress for Stone, and Leading Actor for Gosling.

The Producers Guild of America — one of the most influential guilds in the entertainment industry — also included the film on its annual slate of award nominees. The PGA is one of the most accurate Academy forecasters in the film industry.

Since 2009 — the same year the Academy upped the total number of best picture slots from five to 10 (it now fluctuates between the two) — roughly 85 percent of the PGA’s theatrical motion picture nominees have gone on to either win or be nominated for the best picture Oscar.

Of the 28 films that have won the PGA’s highest prize since 1989, 19 have also won best picture.