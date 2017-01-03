Ryan Gosling Pays Tribute to Debbie Reynolds: 'She Was an Inspiration to Us Every Day'

Ryan Gosling says he has Debbie Reynolds to thank for his performance in La La Land.

The actor, 36, paid tribute to the late screen legend, thanking her for her work in Singin’ in the Rain while accepting the Vanguard Award for La La Land at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday.

“I wish I could’ve said this in person, but I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work. She was an inspiration to us every day,” Gosling said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “We watched Singin’ in the Rain every day for inspiration, and she was a truly unparalleled talent. So I thank her for all of that inspiration.”

Damien Chazelle’s musical is already leading the award season race, earning an impressive seven Golden Globe nominations and two nods from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Reynolds was rushed to the hospital due to a possible stroke on Dec 28 and died hours later at the age of 84. Her tragic passing came just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher’s sudden death.

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she died on Dec. 27.

Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, said the family plans to bury the two actresses together in a joint funeral.