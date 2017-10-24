Space Cowboy! Ryan Gosling Lassos a Toy Horse on Set of Upcoming Neil Armstrong Biopic

Ryan Gosling‘s transformation into Neil Armstrong has begun.

The actor was photographed portraying the famed, late astronaut on-set in Atlanta, Georgia, this week — marking the first time the Oscar-nominee has been spotted in costume since signing on for First Man.

In the photos, Gosling sported dark brown slacks and a short-sleeved plaid shirt while practicing his lasso skills on a lawn. Rather than wrangling himself a real stallion though, Gosling’s target was a plastic, rocking horse.

First Man is based on the Armstrong biography of the same name, written by James Hansen and chronicling the astronaut’s time in the U.S. Space program leading up to the Apollo 11 mission that landed him on the moon.

The film is helmed by Oscar-winning La La Land director Damien Chazelle, and will also star Jon Bernthal and The Crown‘s Claire Foy. Gosling earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance alongside Emma Stone in Chazelle’s award-winning musical. Stone won Best Actress for the film.

First Man is set to hit theaters on Oct. 12, 2018.