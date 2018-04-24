Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes View an $8 Million Mansion with Their Daughters in Los Angeles

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are eyeing a big move.
The famously private couple was spotted house hunting last week just outside of Los Angeles. Gosling, 37, and Mendes, 44, brought their little ones along to explore a six-bedroom mansion valued at $8 million in the Pasadena area.
The happy family of four was seen going into the lavish house, with Gosling carrying almost 2-year-old Amada while her big sister Esmeralda, 3, ran ahead of the group.
The Gosling-Mendes clan was dressed casually for the outing, with Mendes choosing a brightly patterned blouse and skirt combo that matched the headdress she wrapped her hair in. The Daily Mail was first to report the outing.
The A-list couple has rarely been seen together since they first started dating in mid-2011. Even rarer is either of them opening up about their relationship, though Gosling couldn’t help but gush over his family in a GQ profile.
“I only know what it’s like to have my kids. And in my situation, Eva’s the dream mother, and they’re dream babies, and it’s like a dream that I’m having right now,” Gosling told GQ Magazine in 2016. “I’m dreaming it all. So I feel so lucky.”
The actor also dedicated his 2017 Golden Globes win for best actor in a comedy to Mendes, who he lovingly referred to as my lady without ever saying her name.
“While I was singing and dancing and playing piano … my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer,” Gosling said about his time filming La La Land.