Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes View an $8 Million Mansion with Their Daughters in Los Angeles

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are eyeing a big move.

The famously private couple was spotted house hunting last week just outside of Los Angeles. Gosling, 37, and Mendes, 44, brought their little ones along to explore a six-bedroom mansion valued at $8 million in the Pasadena area.

The happy family of four was seen going into the lavish house, with Gosling carrying almost 2-year-old Amada while her big sister Esmeralda, 3, ran ahead of the group.

The Gosling-Mendes clan was dressed casually for the outing, with Mendes choosing a brightly patterned blouse and skirt combo that matched the headdress she wrapped her hair in. The Daily Mail was first to report the outing.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

The A-list couple has rarely been seen together since they first started dating in mid-2011. Even rarer is either of them opening up about their relationship, though Gosling couldn’t help but gush over his family in a GQ profile.

“I only know what it’s like to have my kids. And in my situation, Eva’s the dream mother, and they’re dream babies, and it’s like a dream that I’m having right now,” Gosling told GQ Magazine in 2016. “I’m dreaming it all. So I feel so lucky.”

The actor also dedicated his 2017 Golden Globes win for best actor in a comedy to Mendes, who he lovingly referred to as my lady without ever saying her name.

“While I was singing and dancing and playing piano … my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer,” Gosling said about his time filming La La Land.